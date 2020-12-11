Bobcat visits Ranchos residence

A bobcat enjoys the sun in a Gardnerville Ranchos back yard on Thursday.

Kelli Harris/Special to The R-C

A bobcat found a sunny spot in Kelli Harris’ tree on Thursday as neighbors gathered to check out the visitor.

Harris, who lives in Sunburst in the Gardnerville Ranchos, said the cat climbed the tree around 8:30 a.m. and after spending a couple of hours left.

Bobcats tend to avoid people, but they are not uncommon in towns, according to Nevada Department of Wildlife Urban Wildlife Coordinator Jessica Wolff.

“They come into neighborhoods for a lot of the same reasons other animals do … habitat,” Woolf said. “Bobcats are typically attracted to a lot of the same things a coyote would be. Bird seek, trash, pet food, etc., attract rodents which can attract bobcats.”

Wolff said lawns can also draw bobcats because they like to eat the rabbits seeking food.

She said it’s important that bobcats don’t get used to hanging around with people.

“The first thing is to always haze a bobcat away whenever it is seen in an urban area,” she said. “This helps to teach the animals that humans are not fun to be around and it should go the opposite way when it sees a human.”

Wolff suggested making a lot of noise when a bobcat is around to frighten it off.

Bobcats, like coyotes and other wildlife, pose a threat to pets, especially cats.

“The only way to ensure your cats’ safety is to keep the indoors or in an outdoor cat enclosure that is secure,” she said. “This not only keeps your cat in, but other animals out.”

Dogs should never be allowed to interact with wildlife for both the animals’ sake.