Blustery, snowy weather in forecast for this week

A series of increasingly powerful Sierra storms will knock on the door tonight bringing high winds to Western Nevada on Monday and a chance of snow in the valleys by Wednesday night.

Gusts of up to 35 mph are expected this afternoon and evening dropping off early Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

A moderate storm is expected to arrive Monday afternoon, bringing a high wind watch to Western Nevada from 10 p.m. Monday to noon Tuesday.

Gusts are expected to hit 50 mph in places across Carson Valley with southwest winds at 20-30 mph through the night.

While up to an inch of snow is forecast overnight, the strong winds are expected to shadow Western Nevada through Tuesday, when gusts could hit 55 mph.

After a break during the day on Wednesday, the first real winter storm of January is forecast to arrive with travel conditions rapidly deteriorating Wednesday night.

Forecasters say models are showing a high likelihood of feet of snow I the Sierra from Alpine County north.

“The other concern is the combination of strong winds and snow which may create blizzard conditions in the Sierra,” National Weather Meteorologist Dawn Johnson said. “Liquid totals have been trending down a bit for Western Nevada, but are still high enough to bring the potential for decent snow accumulation along the Sierra front.”

So far in January, Minden has been bone dry with no measurable precipitation during the month.

The month has been mild so far with an average high temperature of 51.7 degrees, 5 degrees higher than average and an average low of 19.9 degrees, 3 degrees warmer than average.

The peak wind gust on Saturday occurred around 12:30 a.m. hitting 44 mph at Minden-Tahoe Airport.