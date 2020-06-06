Blustery graduation ceremony begins in Minden

WATCH ONLINE https://youtu.be/QNwtDy32HQw

A commencement procession featuring hundreds of Douglas High and ASPIRE Academy graduates rolled through Gardnerville and Minden on Saturday morning.

The highway closed at 8:30 a.m. and the procession started right at 9 a.m. with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office MRAP leading the way.

Highway 395 reopened around 10 a.m. as the last of the procession moved onto Esmeralda Avenue on its way to Douglas High School where graduation ceremony for the two schools would be conducted.

Two bands were set up along the parade route, including one in downtown Minden along Esmeralda.

A wind advisory takes effect at noon and the wind was already gusting at 20 mph around 10 a.m.

