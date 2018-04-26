Blue Jean Ball raises money for medical expansion

The inaugural Blue Jean Ball set its sights high to raise money for Minden Family Medicine of the Carson Valley Medical Center.

The first event was held at the Jacob's Family Berry Farm. Tickets to the event had been sold out.

Courtney Moore, the event director and foundation coordinator for the Carson Valley Medical Center foundation was very happy with the turnout.

"The community has really come together," said Moore. "We've done a gala for several years, but this year we've already tripled the amount of donations."

The fundraiser contributed to the clinic expansion. The clinic sees over 11,000 patients per year on its own, and they hope to expand services, such as adding pediatrics and women's health.

The event included a dinner catered by Round About Catering, a silent auction, and live music performed by the Sacramento country band, "Locked and Loaded."

Silent auction prizes, all donated to help the foundation raise money, included San Francisco Giants tickets, a Lake Tahoe Cruise and Stay package, VIP all inclusive tickets to Night in the Country, and an Oregon Coast getaway.

The event coincided with the Jacob's Family Berry Farm receiving a listing on the National Register of Historic Places. The Berry Farm operates on what was once the Lampe Ranch, which includes the original Lampe Barn and Lampe House.

Jack and Diana Jacobs bought the property from the Lampe descendants in 2002.

They wanted to apply for historic status years ago, but the process was too complicated and time consuming. They were contacted last summer by the Nevada Department of Museums and History, who filled out the paperwork for them and helped them achieve their historic status.

"They're hoping this will pave the way for other ranches in the area to apply," said Diana Jacobs. "They'd like agricultural history to become a draw for tourism in our area."

The Lampes originally bought the property in 1878 when it was still a homestead, just six years after it was settled by the previous owner. The property stood empty for several years and it became a bit neglected.

The Jacobs have been focused on resorting the property since their purchase.

"We've enjoyed the process," Jacobs said. "We've worked on infrastructure and decorative restorations. We love it and encourage other historical ranches to do it as well."

The farm now produces over 2,000 pounds of raspberries and blackberries every year, and they host berry tastings — similar to wine tastings — in what was once the old dairy, as well as selling "berry honey," from their own honeybees.

The property was donated for the fundraiser, and the attendees couldn't be more grateful.

"It's great to have the community providing support for the important causes of Minden Family Medicine," said attendee Jennifer Matus as she kept an eye on her bid for Giants tickets in the silent auction. "The whole event is beautiful."

"We're very excited about the turnout," Moore said, "as well as the generous donation of the property and the help given by our sponsors. We're hoping we can continue this every year. Our goal tonight is $25,000, which includes ticket prices, the silent auction, the raffle, and donations given individually."

Visit the medical center online at cvmchospital.org for more information and to support their efforts.