Blue Angels to headline 2018 Aviation Roundup

The Aviation Roundup will return to Minden-Tahoe Airport Oct. 13-14, 2018, featuring the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels.

The acrobatic team is stationed at Forrest Sherman Field, Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla., during the air show season. The squadron spends January through March training at Naval Air Facility El Centro, Calif.

They fly Boeing F/A-18 Hornets.

An estimated 31,000 people came out to the show to see the Thunderbirds perform at this year's event.

This will be the third big event at the Minden airport in four years.

Airport Manager Bobbi Thompson said that besides the Blue Angels, they've also heard from Kirby Chambliss' Red Bill Wing Suit.

Jim Pietz will be doing acrobatics in his F-33C Bonanza.

Mr. Airshow Gene Soucy is also scheduled to perform.

"We will be adding additional acts in the next two months to round out the schedule," Thompson said. "We will start soon on sponsorships, volunteers and all the rest."

For more information, visit http://www.aviationroundup.com