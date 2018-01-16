Blue Angels pay advance visit

Since 1946, the Navy Blue Angels have zoomed across the sky for more than 500 million fans across the country and are expected to thrill Minden during the 2018 Aviation Roundup Oct. 13-14 at Minden-Tahoe Airport.

The Navy Blue Angels is a flight exhibition team with a vision to increase the public interest in naval aviation and boost Navy morale.

"It's a great opportunity to get younger generations interested in the Navy and the Marine Corps, if we reach out to at least one kid then we have achieved our goal," said Lt. Andre Webb.

The acrobatic team is stationed at Forrest Sherman Field, Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla., during the air show season.

The squadron spends January through March training at Naval Air Facility El Centro, Calif.

The Blue Angels are sure to wow the audience with their Boeing F/A-18 Hornets and an acceleration of 600 mph, nearly the speed of sound, said Webb.

"It's an absolute blast and thrill to see," said Webb.

Webb and Lt. Dave Steppe will be the voice of the air show, providing history of the Navy Blue Angels, other performers and the commentary during the show.

"It's an opportunity for local folks to come out and meet us and have some fun while learning about the military," Steppe said.

Both Lieutenants have served in the U.S. Navy for about 10 years before joining the Blue Angels team.

The 2018 Aviation Roundup will be the third big event at the Minden airport in four years featuring The Navy Blue Angels and Kirby Chambliss. Chambliss is a world champion aerobatic pilot and Red Bull Air Racer.

Returning to the Aviation Roundup air show is Greg Colyer in his T-33 Shooting Star fighter trainer "Ace Maker" and paraplegic Dan Buchanan and his hang glider.

A large lineup of vendors is also expected and a static display aircraft. For more information, visit http://www.aviationroundup.com