Blue Angels in Carson Valley

When: Gates open 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Show starts around 11:30 a.m.

You'll be able to tell Carson Valley residents by their stiff necks from craning while watching the Blue Angels zoom across the sky this week.

You might have to speak up, too. Those Navy jets are loud.

The Blue Angels landed at Minden-Tahoe Airport on Monday in preparation for this weekend's Aviation Roundup.

The Aviation Roundup is Nevada's last airshow for 2018.

Discount tickets are available now through Sunday at the Gardnerville Raley's Supermarket in Gardnerville. Tickets start at $15 for children and $50 for a family pass for two adults and up to eight kids.

Discounted pre-show tickets for the Aviation Roundup are also available online and at the Minden-Tahoe Airport office.

The Carson Valley region serves as the host community for the Aviation Roundup. Lodging options include boutique, name brand and gaming resorts. For information go to VisitCarsonValley.org.

The show, now in its fifth year, is a family-friendly event featuring air show performers, planes and military aircraft. Tickets are available at AviationRoundup.com.