Blood drive at the bowling alley

There's still time to pre-register for a community blood drive on Saturday at Wink's Silver Strike Lanes, 1281 Kimmerling Road in the Gardnerville Ranchos.

The United Blood Services' Bloodmobile will accept donations in the bowling alley parking lot between 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. To book a donation time, call either 800-696-4484 or 775-887-9111, or schedule online at http://www.BloodHero.com; the sponsor code is "Winks." Walk-in donations are also welcome.

From start to finish, the appointment process takes about an hour, while the actual donation time averages around 10 minutes. Donors should arrive well hydrated and after having eaten something, wearing a shirt that can be rolled above the elbow, and carrying a list of current medications along with personal identification.

As a thank you, each donor will receive one free bowling game at Wink's. Anyone who donates blood through United Blood Services during February is automatically entered to win a 14K gold and diamond double-heart pendant courtesy of Natasha's World Jewelry.

According to the American Red Cross, someone in the United States needs blood every two seconds, and more than 41,000 donations of blood are needed every day. Blood cannot be manufactured, so blood supply is 100 percent dependent upon donations. Recipients of blood donations include cancer and surgery patients, accident victims, and people with the blood-clotting disorder hemophilia.

February is National Heart Month, and donating blood is a generous way to "give from the heart."

Library hosts Oscars Week

Courtesy of the Friends of the Douglas County Public Library, the Minden Library presents two Oscar-nominated WWII-era films ahead of the famed awards ceremony on March 4.

"Dunkirk "screens at 4 p.m. on Tuesday and "Darkest Hour" will be shown on March 3 at 10:30 a.m. Both are rated PG-13. Complementary popcorn will be served.

The Minden Library is located at 1625 Library Lane.

Full moon watch

After a full-moonless February, the last full moon of winter illuminates the sky next Thursday. Most commonly known as the Worm Moon, it's named after the earthworms that typically start showing up during this time of year. This should make the birds singing joyous symphonies throughout the neighborhood even more jubilant.

We'll enjoy another full moon March 31. This one will be called a Blue Moon, as it is the second full moon in a calendar month, and also a Pink Moon as a nod to the proliferation of phlox that carpets the ground in pink (and white and purple) each spring.

Amy Roby can be reached at ranchosroundup@hotmail.com.