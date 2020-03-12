Blood drive at Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School

On March 23, the National Junior Honor Society at Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School hosts a blood drive at 701 Long Valley Road in the Gardnerville Ranchos.

The Vitalant Bloodmobile will be on site to accept donations from 2-5 p.m. Appointments are encouraged and can be made either online at bloodhero.com (sponsor code is “panther”), or by calling 775-785-6644. Walk-in donations are also welcome. Donors receive a $10 gift card redeemable at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Chipotle, Cold Stone, Domino’s, iTunes, or Target.

Vitalant requires blood donors “be at least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. Additional height and weight requirements apply to some donors age 22 and younger. Donors who are 16 or 17 must have a signed permission form from a parent or guardian.”

All blood types are needed, and a single donation can save up to three lives.

Although no current blood shortage has been reported, donations must remain ongoing in order to ensure adequate supply.

More information about blood donation can be found online at vitalant.org.

Job fair and golf tourney this weekend

Carson Valley Golf Course hosts a job fair this Saturday from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Open positions include mechanics, grounds staff, cart staff, bartenders, and shop assistant. Benefits include a working outdoors with a flexible schedule and free golf.

Interested parties should bring a resume and be prepared for an on-the-spot interview. Also on Saturday, CVGC hosts their infamous “Shankin’ the Shamrock” tournament starting with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. and four-person scramble format. Half the field is a winner.

$45 covers the golf, cart, soup, corned beef sandwich, and the prize fund. Season pass holders pay the usual fee plus $20.

Go to carsonvalleygolf.com or call 775-265-3181 to schedule a tee time or for information. CVGC is located at 1027 Riverview Drive in the Gardnerville Ranchos.

ChILi’s helping food closet

On March 19 from 11 a.m.-10 p.m., patrons who visit Chili’s restaurant in Carson City can have 15% of their ticket donated to the Carson Valley Community Food Closet in Gardnerville.

Simply mention the “Good Eats for a Good Cause” give back event to receive credit for each sale. Alternately, customers can present an event flyer (available at the CVCFC website, thefoodcloset.org) to their server upon ordering. Donations are valid only on sales during operating hours on March 19 and only at the Carson City location.

Chili’s is located at 3784 U.S. Highway 395 S in Carson City. Their number is 775-267-0044.