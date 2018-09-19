Blood drive at Heritage Park

A blood drive in support of Douglas County schoolteacher Monica Hart is planned for Saturday, Oct. 6 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Heritage Park in Gardnerville.

Hart is battling acute promyelocytic leukemia, a cancer of the white blood cells. Life-saving blood and platelet donations were critical during the initial portion of Hart's treatment for APL, and multiple local blood drives have been planned in her honor.

United Blood Services donor recruitment representative Mai Nguyen said, "There is no substitute for blood. The blood we collect only lasts six weeks; most donors cannot donate [again] for eight weeks. There is always a need for blood."

Aspire Academy in Minden hosted a drive in Hart's honor on Sept. 6 and exceeded their donation goal by 122 percent. Hammond said that puts them "in good standing to win the $1,000 grant…for the High School Blood Challenge," which is based upon the percentage of student participation in blood drives at host schools.

"This put Aspire into a really good position to win, but mostly," said Hammond, "they did it with so much heart (no pun intended) for Monica Hart and learned a valuable life lesson – that [the students] can do something for their community that is based on giving of their time and love – blood donation."

There will be two bloodmobiles at Heritage Park on Oct. 6. The goal is to collect at least 50 units of blood; each unit can help up to three hospitalized patients.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling 866-985-0598 or visiting http://www.BloodHero.com. The sponsor code is "MSGardnerville."

Heritage Park is located at 1447 Courthouse Alley in Gardnerville. Donors will need to present a photo ID and should be well nourished and hydrated prior to giving blood.

September events at the Elks lodge

The Tahoe-Douglas Elks host several events this month at the lodge, 1227 Kimmerling Road in the Gardnerville Ranchos:

Bingo Friday night. Doors open at 5 p.m, warm-ups at 6, with regular games starting at 6:30 p.m. Coverall jackpot $1000 in 45 numbers; Powerball jackpot is $125. Hot dogs and hamburgers will be available for purchase.

Family buffet breakfast on Sunday, from 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Cost for Elks members is $7 and $4 for children under 10; cost for non-members is $8 and $5 for children under 10.

Taco dinner on Sept. 27 from 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. $3 tacos with beans, accompaniments, and desserts.