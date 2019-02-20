BLM suspends horse roundups

After a dozen days of snowy weather and only 340 horses removed from the Pine Nut Mountains, federal officials are calling it a day.

Bureau of Land Management Spokeswoman Lisa Ross said they may resume rounding up horses after foaling season.

"The purpose of the gather was to address public safety and natural resource issues," Ross said. "Due to overpopulation, increasing numbers of horses have left the management area in search of food and water, creating traffic hazards, conflicts with local property owners, and other public safety issues. Within the last year, three horses have been killed in vehicle accidents outside of the area."

Horses in the Fish Springs band were not among the nearly 600 scheduled to be rounded up.

Wild horses removed from the range were transported to the Palomino Valley Off-Range Wild Horse and Burro Corrals in Reno to be readied for the BLM's wild horse and burro adoption and sale program. Wild horses not adopted or sold to good homes will be placed in long-term pastures where they will be humanely cared for and retain their "wild" status and protection under the 1971 Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act.