BLM seeks public input for Bently Land Acquisition Project

The Bureau of Land Management has completed the Preliminary Environmental Assessment (EA) for the proposed Bently Land Acquisition Project of 14,522 acres of environmentally sensitive lands owned by Bently Family Limited Partnership. The Secretary of the Interior approved funds for this project as part of Round 15 of the Southern Nevada Public Lands Management Act. The parcels proposed for acquisition are located in Douglas, Carson City and Lyon counties. Public comments will be accepted through Sept. 4.

The land proposed to be acquired is located in the Pine Nut Mountain Planning Management Unit of the Bi-State Action Plan, would consolidate federal ownership and management for the protection of Bi-State Sage Grouse Habitat, cultural resources, riparian areas, and other wildlife habitat, and improve public access.

A copy of the EA and other associated documents are available in the Carson City District BLM Office and on the project webpage at https://go.usa.gov/xUtUf during the comment period. Please send written comments to: Gerrit Buma, Planning and Environmental Coordinator, Sierra Front Field Office, 5665 Morgan Mill Road, Carson City, Nev., 89701. Comments may also be submitted electronically via the EA webpage (under the "Contact Information" section), via email to blm_nv_ccdowebmail@blm.gov or via fax at 775-885-6147 with the subject heading "Bently Land Acquisition Project PEA."

Comments are considered public, thus your comments may be available at anytime.

For information, contact Gerrit Buma at 775-885-6004.