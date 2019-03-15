BLM offers $1,000 to wild horse adopters

There are more excess wild horses and burros on public lands across the United States than there are humans in Douglas County.

The Bureau of Land Management claims that public lands can only support a third of the estimated 81,950 horses that currently roam federal ranges.

The high cost of maintaining a growing number of horses in BLM holding facilities have prompted the government to offer $500 to qualified adopters with 60 days and another $500 within 60 days of titling each animal. Titling typically occurs a year after the horse is adopted.

"We understand that adopting a wild horse or burro represents a commitment. The incentive is designed to help with the adopter's initial training and humane care," said BLM Deputy Director of Programs and Policy Brian Steed. "I encourage anyone who has considered adopting a wild horse or burro to join the thousands of owners who have provided good homes to more than 245,000 wild horses or burros since 1971."

Potential adopters are required to complete an application proving they can feed and provide humane care to the animals and that they will adhere to the prohibited acts and titling requirements. In addition, potential adopters must authorize the incentive to be deposited via electronic funds transfers to their preferred account at their financial institution. Potential adopters should visit https://www.blm.gov/programs/wild-horse-and-burro/ or call (866) 468-7826 to learn more about the guidelines and requirements for adopting a wild horse or burro.

The BLM manages and protects wild horses and burros under the authority of the 1971 Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act. The Act directs the BLM to address overpopulation by removing excess animals from over-populated herds and offering them to the public for adoption or purchase.

"Finding good homes for excess animals and reducing overpopulation on the range are top priorities for the BLM as we strive to protect the health of these animals while balancing other legal uses of our public rangelands, including allowing for other traditional land uses such as wildlife conservation and grazing," Steed added.