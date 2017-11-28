BLM horse plan includes contraceptives

A 10-year plan to manage wild horses in the Pine Nut Mountains includes the use of a contraceptive to reduce the need to conduct roundups.

The plan approved by the Bureau of Land Management's Sierra Front Field Office includes gathers, population growth control measures, public education and outreach, habitat improvement and restoration, and monitoring protocols.

The Pine Nut Mountains herd management area, designated for the management of wild horses and their habitat, is located in Carson City, Douglas, and Lyon counties. There were slightly more than 100 horses living outside the herd management area in the mountains above Johnson Lane and Fish Springs, according to a December 2016 population survey.

In December 2016, the BLM provided 30-days public review and comment of the draft HMAP and preliminary environmental assessment.

The BLM received a total of 5,045 comments (4,662 form emails, 374 unique emails). Comments received ranged from removing all excess wild horses to not removing any. Most respondents were in favor of using PZP. We received some comments from recreationalists visiting the Pine Nuts concerned with the resource damage that the excess wild horses are causing, especially at springs.

The purpose of the plan is to address the following issues:

Prevent the degradation of public lands within and outside the herd management area;

ddress nuisance and other wild horses that are residing outside the HMA in areas that are not managed for wild horse habitat or that contribute to public safety concerns such as property damage and vehicle collisions;

Address long-term population trends within and outside the herd management area; and

Manage wild horses in a manner that supports meeting Bi-State sage-grouse habitat objectives;

Initiate an HMA suitability evaluation for the Fish Springs.

For this plan, the BLM has prepared an environmental assessment, finding of no significant impact, and a decision record to comply with the national environmental policy act. The environmental assessment assessed the direct, indirect and cumulative effects from the HMAP and alternatives.

For a copy of the final documents and maps please go to the project website at: https://goo.gl/uqpD2w

For more information contact: John Axtell, Wild Horse and Burro Specialist, 5665 Morgan Mill Road, Carson City, Nevada 89701 or email at: PineNutHorses@blm.gov or phone 775-885-6000.