BLM firewood permits available

The Bureau of Land Management is continuing to sell firewood cutting permits at multiple locations. Pinyon Pine and Utah Juniper permits are $10 a cord. Only dead trees â€” standing or down may be cut.

Permits are valid for 90 days from the date of purchase. Permits for no more than five cords of wood can be purchased at one time, with an annual limit of 10 cords. A commercial firewood permit is required for individuals who want more than 10 cords. Maps of authorized firewood cutting areas and stipulations are provided when purchasing permits.

While out cutting firewood, remember to be in possession of your permit and map. During dry weather, wood cutters should have a fire extinguisher, shovel and bucket of water. In addition, all chainsaws must be equipped with spark arrestors. Report any permit violations to the Carson City District Office at 775-885-6000.

All locations accept cash or check.

Permits can also be purchased at the following locations:

The the Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office is located at 1477 US Highway 395, Suite A inside the museum building in Gardnerville.

The Alpine County Chamber of Commerce, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, 3 Webster Street, Markleeville.