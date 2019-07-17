BLM approves Burning Man permit

Final approval of a 2019 Burning Man permit capping the population of Black Rock City at 80,000 was published on Wednesday.

Those are the same conditions as the permit approved in 2018, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

“Burning Man is one of the most recognized and unique events in the world,” BLM Nevada State Director Jon Raby said. “This event not only showcases the incredibly creative talent of thousands of attendees, it’s also a celebration of one of the most beautiful places not just in Nevada, but in the entire United States. The BLM is extremely pleased about reaching this milestone and look forward to working with event organizers to ensure this year’s Burning Man event safely celebrates its core values and the spirit of human individuality, the environment and a sense of community.”

The Burning Man event has been held every year since 1991 in Nevada’s Black Rock National Conservation Area, in the BLM Winnemucca District. The event population does not include government personnel, government contractors or BLM-permitted vendors.

“The successful process to prepare for Burning Man would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of Black Rock City, the sponsors of the event,” Raby said.

The BLM Team will continue its work with Burning Man 2019 organizers up to and throughout this year’s event.

“BLM and Black Rock City teams will be out on the playa, just like we have been in previous years, and focused on health and safety related issues for all of the attendees,” Raby said. “We want to ensure the attendees are able to celebrate in the spirit of this event and do so in a safe environment.”

The event site, which will be within an approximately 3,400-acre pentagon-shaped area, will be within a “Closure Area,” the physical space that will be temporarily closed during the event. The Closure Order will last up to 74 days. There will be two phases of the Closure Order. Closure Order Phase 1 will last the entire duration and will take effect approximately 40 days before Labor Day 2019. Closure Order Phase 2, which will include a larger area for the event itself, will occur 14 days before Labor Day and will last approximately 21 days.

Each year, the event starts at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday the weekend before Labor Day and ends at noon the Tuesday after Labor Day.