BLM a no-show in Fish Springs

There were around 200 people who gathered Thursday to let the Bureau of Land Management know what they thought about the proposed roundup of the Fish Springs herd.

There just wasn't anyone from the BLM there to hear it.

Acting Carson District Manager Colleen Dulin informed members of the Pine Nuts Wild Horse Advocates late Thursday morning that no one from the agency would be attending.

"We had hoped to provide the community information on our plan prior to your meeting, however at this time, the BLM does not have any additional information or comment regarding this gather," Dulin said in an email to the Advocates' Sheila Schwadel. "As such, we will not have staff attending tonight's meeting."

Dulin said local BLM officials are working with the Washington office on the bait-gather plan to round up the horses.

Residents from around Western Nevada showed up at the Fish Springs Volunteer Fire Department to talk about the impending round-up.

Recommended Stories For You

Red and yellow signs lined Fish Springs Road on the way to the meeting and residents received more signs to put up in the future.

Carlo Luri represented Christopher Bently, whose ranch is a grazing permit holder.

He said Bently fully supports keeping the horses in Fish Springs.