Birth announcements

To Anastasia Snodgrass of Gardnerville, Messiah Delany, born Dec. 21, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Brianne Madsen and William Wirtanen of Gardnerville, William Michael Wirtanen, born Dec. 21, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 9 ounces.

To Crystal Hugo and Samuel Simmons of Gardnerville, Joee Ma'wi Simmons, born Nov. 22, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 15 ounces.

To Tamra Smith of Gardnerville, Sage Kymberly Smith, born Dec. 5, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 10 ounces.

To Talisa Allen of Gardnerville, Cash Lee Michael Anderson-Allen, born Dec. 5, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 9 ounces.

To Esther and Adam Manning of Minden, Abigail Joy Manning, born Nov. 23, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 13 ounces.

Recommended Stories For You

To Dayna White and Justin Pesci of Gardnerville, Mia Anita Pesci, born Nov. 28, 2017, weighing 5 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Stephanie and Ian Wrenn of Minden, Evan Randall Wrenn, born Nov. 6, 2017, weighing 5 pounds and 6 ounces.

To Katherine and Bradley Hughes of Gardnerville, James Patrick Hughes III, born Nov. 9, 2017, weighing 5 pounds and 9 ounces.

To Kristen Roberson and Nathaniel Smith of Minden, Sierra Marie Smith, born Oct. 17, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 9 ounces.

To Kathryn and Ryan Miyashiro of Gardnerville, Ember Noel Keahi Miyashiro, born Oct. 28, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 4 ounces.

To Teri and John Circo II of Gardnerville, Tara Shirley Circo, born Oct. 26, 2017, weighing 8 pounds and 5 ounces.

To Kelli Killeen and Steven Dilley of Minden, Addison Harper Dilley, born Oct. 27, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and one ounce.

To Melissa Aguilar and Tanner Hemmah of Gardnerville, Casten West Hemmah, born Oct. 30, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Evelyn Vazquez Paredes and Cody Vilte of Gardnerville, Isabelle Christine Vilte, born Oct. 31, 2017, weighing 8 pounds and 4 ounces.

To Christina Stevens and Garth Alling of Stateline, Quincy Marie Alling, born Sept. 30, 2017, weighing 8 pounds and 7 ounces.

To Joanna Melara and Juan Viurquez-Chavez of Gardnerville, Elliott Viurquez, born Oct. 3, 2017, weighing 5 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Paula and Michael Fefer of Genoa, Narissa Mary Ann Fefer, born Oct. 9, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Autumn Barron and Mikael McCreary of Gardnerville, Ivy Rae Margo McCreary, born Oct. 12, 2017, weighing 5 pounds and 8 ounces.

To Danielle and Daniel Brooks of Gardnerville, Jett James Brooks, born Oct. 2, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Kelly and Wyitt Freitas of Gardnerville, Mason O'Neil Freitas, born Oct. 2, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Beth and Timothy Taylor of Gardnerville, Cayden Steven Taylor, born Oct. 16, 2017, weighing 8 pounds and one ounce.

To Kaysie and Jordan Dangberg of Gardnerville, Brynleigh Ann Dangberg, born Sept. 30, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 7 ounces.

To Jayna Jaffe and Tony Blassingame of Minden, Zeth Lee Blassingame, born Sept. 8, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 12 ounces.

To Sierra and Andrew Hames of Gardnerville, Hayden Scott Hames, born Sept. 12, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Alyssa Santos and James Castro of Gardnerville, Tala Teresita Castro, born Sept. 17, 2017, weighing 8 pounds and one ounce.

To Heather and Joseph Langkilde of Minden, Charity Rachel Langkilde, born Sept. 18, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 15 ounces.

To Allisa Kelley and Karl Kelley, Jr. of Gardnerville, Roman Zander Kelley, born Aug. 20, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and one ounce.

To Hillary Brown and Matthew Hill of Gardnerville, Charlotte Lynn Hill, born Sept. 15, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 12 ounces.

To Fabiola Saavedra and Michael Saylo of Gardnerville, Michael Arnet Saylo, born Sept. 17, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 8 ounces.