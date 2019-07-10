Bird blamed for Tuesday outage

A bird in a substation is being blamed for a more-than-four-hour outage that affected nearly 2,500 NV Energy customers at its peak.

The outage was first reported at 10:10 a.m. Power was restored at 1:50 p.m. to most customers.

The outage prompted operators at The Fox and Hound to fire up their generator. The exhaust set a fire in the exterior walls and stared into the attic space, according to Tahoe-Douglas Fire Marshal Eric Guevin.

Fire sprinklers extinguished the blaze and limited damage to the building. The restaurant will be closed for a short time while repairs are completed.

A big rig smashing into the mountain near Hussman Meadows snarled Kingsbury Grade for more than four hours on Tuesday.

Reported at 11:36 a.m. the road was still snarled at 3 p.m.

According to broadcast reports, the driver of the truck received a gash across his nose.

Four people were transported from a three-vehicle collision on July 3 south of Gardnerville.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, a black Nissan Sentra was northbound on Highway 395.

A black Ford Expedition SUV was stopped behind a white Toyota Tundra towing a trailer due to regular congestion. The Sentra failed to stop and struck the rear of the Expedition, which was then pushed into the trailer being towed by the Toyota.

NHP spokeswoman Hannah DeGoey said 11 people were involved and one claimed injuries. Four were transported by East Fork medics.