Bills could pave way for water grab

Two bills before the Nevada Legislature could pave the way for a water grab by Southern Nevada, according to an advocacy group representative.

Great Basin Water Network Executive Director Kyle Roerink told the Douglas County Democratic Women on March 4 that Assembly bills 30 and 51 would make it easier for senior water right holders to be usurped.

The network has been fighting an attempt by the Southern Nevada Water Authority to build a 300-mile pipeline from White Pine County to Clark County.

The bills advocate treating ground and surface water conjunctively in Nevada's hydrologic basins.

In a memo to Douglas County commissioners, senior water engineer Bruce Scott described Assembly Bill 52 as essentially "turning Nevada water law on its head."

Roerink equated the Southern Nevada water grab to the effects that occurred in the Owens Valley.

He asked all people to let their legislators know how they feel, either by voicing concerns at the state Legislature in person or by sharing their opinions at http://www.leg.state.nv.us.

Also speaking on at the March 4 luncheon was Patricia Ackerman, a 2018 candidate for the Nevada State Assembly District 39.

Ackerman and her small grassroots team knocked on 10,000 doors leading up to the 2018. While she lost the seat to incumbent Jim Wheeler, Ackerman won 32.8 percent of the vote.

For information on the Douglas County Democratic Women, go to http://www.dcdwomen.net.