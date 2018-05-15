Bike race rolls into Carson Valley Friday

Roads along the western rim of Carson Valley will be closed periodically on Friday as the Amgen Tour of California crosses into Nevada.

Both the men and women's races will be passing down Highway 88 in Alpine County and then onto Foothill Road from Mesa Vista to Kingsbury Grade, which will be closed 1-3:30 p.m. Friday. Cyclists are scheduled to arrive at the base of Kingsbury at 1:35 p.m. and 2:45 p.m.

Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority Event and Media Relations Manager Mike Frye said racers will pass quickly along the course.

"It's amazing how fast they can ride," he told commissioners earlier this month. "When they're riding in a pack, they can go even faster."

Carson Valley Visitors Authority Executive Director Jan Vandermade said that this will be the first year both the men and women cyclists will visit Carson Valley. While the event itself doesn't result in a large number of room rentals in the Valley, it does benefit local tourism.

"We see a lot of people come during off years to try the route for themselves," he said.

The real benefit is exposure for the Valley.

"About 16 million view this worldwide in 200 counties," Frye said. "We couldn't buy that kind of opportunity on national television on a Friday afternoon. They're terrific clients for Douglas County and Lake Tahoe. People who ride road bikes tend to be older, like to stay in hotels and like to eat and drink."

For more information on Visit Carson Valley, visit visitcarsonvalley.org.