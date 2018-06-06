Big tank rolled out of south county yard

A reward is being offered for information leading to the thieves who took a 2,500-gallon water container from a home near Holbrook Junction.

A large black water container was removed from the resident's yard 5 p.m. May 29, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

"There was evidence that the container was rolled from the resident's yard on Victory Circle down to Highway 395," according to the sheriff's report.

A passerby on Highway 395 later told authorities he saw two middle-aged men loading a large black container onto the bed of an older model two-tone white and very faded orange pickup truck with lots of rust.

The Norwesco 2,500-gallon water storage tank is valued at $1,300.

A reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to the conviction of the suspects. Callers will remain anonymous.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call DCSO Dispatch at (775) 782-5126 or Douglas County Secret Witness at 775-782-7463 or DCSO Investigator Hubkey at 775-782-9905.