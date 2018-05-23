Big Mama’s show a big hit

A week after the 2018 Big Mama's Show & Shine organizers are still tallying the benefit to Douglas County's Meals on Wheels.

There were 111 participants in this year's May 12 show, ranging from 1910 to present day and also included motorcycles and two 18 wheeler trucks.

This year the Tahoe Douglas Elks No. 2670, Carson Valley Lions, Carson Valley Sertoma, and the Kiwanis Club of Carson Valley all volunteered and worked together to help barbecue and serve food to the public.

"We are very grateful for the service clubs and all their help with our event," said Recreation Coordinator Georgianna Drees-Wasmer.

Young At Heart had the biggest donation so far with $2,000.

"We are still receiving donations at this time," Drees-Wasmer said.

First and second place winners took home Piston trophies.

■ Participants choice award goes to Luke Michelson out of Stateline for his 1965 Pontiac GTO

■ Kids Choice award goes to Mike Silvera of Minden for his 1910 Speedwell

■ The Big Mama's Best of Show goes to Mike Rowe of Minden for his 1931 Buick

Donations to Douglas County Meals on Wheels may be sent to The Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Ln Gardnerville NV 89410