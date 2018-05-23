Big Mama’s show a big hit
May 23, 2018
Sponsors
Carson Valley Import Auto
Double J Auto
Young at Heart $2000
Carrie Richardson & Brad Cockman $1000
Dr. James the Dentist
Young at Heart
Mort’s Auto Body
Carson Valley Medical Center
Carson Valley Inn
Douglas Disposal & Recycling Service
DART Transportation
Standard Diesel & Repair
Mont Blue Resort Casino & Spa
Walmart
Social Services
Douglas County Community Health
Cerberus Home Watch
Christiansen Automotive
Ironwood Cinema
Costco
Walmart
Charter Spectrum
Fresh Ideas
Lakeside Inn
Tires Plus
Bodines
The Ridge Tahoe
Sorensens
A week after the 2018 Big Mama's Show & Shine organizers are still tallying the benefit to Douglas County's Meals on Wheels.
There were 111 participants in this year's May 12 show, ranging from 1910 to present day and also included motorcycles and two 18 wheeler trucks.
This year the Tahoe Douglas Elks No. 2670, Carson Valley Lions, Carson Valley Sertoma, and the Kiwanis Club of Carson Valley all volunteered and worked together to help barbecue and serve food to the public.
"We are very grateful for the service clubs and all their help with our event," said Recreation Coordinator Georgianna Drees-Wasmer.
Young At Heart had the biggest donation so far with $2,000.
"We are still receiving donations at this time," Drees-Wasmer said.
Recommended Stories For You
First and second place winners took home Piston trophies.
■ Participants choice award goes to Luke Michelson out of Stateline for his 1965 Pontiac GTO
■ Kids Choice award goes to Mike Silvera of Minden for his 1910 Speedwell
■ The Big Mama's Best of Show goes to Mike Rowe of Minden for his 1931 Buick
Donations to Douglas County Meals on Wheels may be sent to The Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Ln Gardnerville NV 89410
Sponsors
Carson Valley Import Auto
Double J Auto
Young at Heart $2000
Carrie Richardson & Brad Cockman $1000
Dr. James the Dentist
Young at Heart
Mort’s Auto Body
Carson Valley Medical Center
Carson Valley Inn
Douglas Disposal & Recycling Service
DART Transportation
Standard Diesel & Repair
Mont Blue Resort Casino & Spa
Walmart
Social Services
Douglas County Community Health
Cerberus Home Watch
Christiansen Automotive
Ironwood Cinema
Costco
Walmart
Charter Spectrum
Fresh Ideas
Lakeside Inn
Tires Plus
Bodines
The Ridge Tahoe
Sorensens