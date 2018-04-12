Big Mama’s car show seeking sponsors

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 12

Sponsors and donations are being sought to support Douglas County Senior Services's 18th annual Big Mama's Show & Shine Classic Car Show 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. May 12 in Lampe Park Pavilion in Gardnerville.

"Big Mama's is a day of vendors, crafts, food, fun, music, and classic cars," said organizer Georgianna Drees-Wasmer.

This event serves as a fundraiser for the Meals on Wheels Program which delivers meals to the homebound seniors within Douglas County. The program is projected to serve over 29,000 meals to Meals on Wheels clients in 2018, and more seniors sign up for the program each week.

"We are currently looking for sponsors for the show and/or donations for the raffle which is held the day of the event," said Drees-Wasmer. "We are also accepting applications for participants which include wide variety of vehicle makes, models and years. We are seeking vendors for the craft fair at the event."

http://www.douglascountynv.gov/453/BIG-MAMAS-Show-Shine

Contact Drees-Wasmer at the Douglas County Senior Center at 775-782-5500 Ext 3.