Big food drive Friday in Minden

The biggest contribution day for the Carson Valley Community Food Closet is Friday in Minden when the Share Your Christmas Community Food Drive takes over the Carson Valley Inn parking lot.

Donations will be accepted for 12 hours starting 6 a.m. at the annual event, which also features entertainment and the 9:30 a.m. arrival of Santa Claus, courtesy of Care Flight ambulance helicopter. Santa will stick around until early afternoon for pictures.

Sponsored by KTVN Channel 2, this is the 20th year the food drive has taken place in Minden.

According to Carson Valley Inn Marketing Director Bill Henderson, more than 150 volunteers will work through the day to unload, weigh, sort and box donations.

In 2009, during the worst of the Great Recession, the drive gathered 38 tons of food for hungry Carson Valley residents.

Last year's drive collected 111 tons of food, which helped to provide 26,000 meals a month the food closet distributes.

Henderson said KTVN's Arianna Bennett, Ryan Canaday and "Ky the Traffic Guy" Sisson will be announcing the event.

Two United Blood Services Bloodmobiles will be accepting donations from 11:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call 800-696-4484 or visit http://www.BloodHero.com (Sponsor code: Share).

Emergency vehicles light the way before dawn and at dusk and the National Guard will be providing holiday music during the day.

All unwrapped toys donated at the Food Drive will go to Project Santa Claus.