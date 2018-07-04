Big feed in Minden, while Pops plays Gardnerville

Most of Minden turned out on Wednesday for a free lunch served in the town park in honor of the Fourth of July.

The line for free hamburgers and hotdogs crossed the park diagonally as young bicyclists buzzed around waiting for lunch.

Over in Gardnerville, the Carson Valley Pops Orchestra performed patriotic favorites as members of the Sierra Chorus sang.

Flautist Paula Crout has performed with the Carson Valley Pops for 15 years and serves on the board of directors.

"I love it," she said on Wednesday. "It's my drug of choice.

Crout said that she's been playing the flute since she was in the fourth grade.

She's seen lots of changes in the Pops since she joined in 2002-03.

"The orchestra is doing better than it ever has," she said. "I's bigger than it has ever been."

She attributed some of that to conductor C.J. Birch, who was the conductor at Carson High School for 30 years.

Crout is among the performers who will travel to Genoa after they're done in Gardnerville.

She plays the cello with the Carson City Symphony, which is performing at Mormon Station State Historic Park.

The symphony will play out Carson Valley's Fourth of July celebration at 4:30 p.m.