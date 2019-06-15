Big doings at the Dangberg Ranch

Today, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., The Dangberg Home Ranch will celebrate the park’s 10th year as an events venue featuring music, nonprofit organizations, and authors. At 11 a.m. fourth-generation Nevadan, singer, songwriter and yodeler Krista Jenkins takes the stage. At 1:30 p.m. the “Mylo McCormick Project” performs, led by singer-songwriter Mylo McCormick (of Mo’z Motley Blues). McCormick demonstrates his ability as a masterful guitarist with tasteful riffs and solos comparable to Jimi Hendrix and Stevie Ray Vaughan.

The Carson Valley Lions Club will be on hand to provide a choice of a hot dog or hamburger meals, and no host “100-Proof Bar Services,” with lemonade and snow cone cocktails. Please bring your own seating to all events. Service animals only are permitted.

Next up is the Young Chautauquans of Douglas County Historical Society portraying various notable people from history on June 26; Kim Harris will portray “Lizzie A. Borden” on July 10; historian and author Mark McLaughlin presents “Lake Tahoe and the Comstock Era” on July 13. Contact Kim at 783-9417 for details. The full 2019 Dangberg Summer Festival event schedule is available at Dangberg.org.

Douglas Dems’ doings

The Douglas County Democratic Women’s monthly luncheon and program is July 8. Jill Derby, chair of the Board of Trustees at The American University and a longtime member and friend of DCDW discusses Iran, Islam, and the turbulent Middle East. Please be at Carson Valley Inn, Minden at 11:30 a.m. to register. The program begins at 11:45 a.m. $25 is payable at the door however, advance reservations are required by noon on July 3. (Late cancellations or no-shows will be charged) Email DCDW at dcdw@gbis.com or call Katherine at 267-0539. Bring your single earrings and unwanted jewelry for the “Orphan Gold” collection box at the luncheon.

The Douglas Dems’ famous annual BBQ is July 20 from 1-4 p.m. at Mormon Station State Park in Genoa. Meet and chat with the Douglas County and Nevada Democratic leaders. Take home some great auction and raffle prizes. Hang with new and old friends; enjoy no-host beer, wine and soft drinks with Douglas County’s finest. Burgers and hot dogs with all the fixin’s, plus beans, salads and more (veggie options will be available). All for only $20 per person, kids 12 and under are free. Food service begins at 2 p.m. Please RSVP by calling 267.0539 right away. Make check payable to DCCC and mail to Katherine Winans, 1171 Chaparral Ct., Minden 89423. Please consider donating or sponsoring a gift basket for the raffle. Contact louellanovak@outlook.com.

July is “Backpack Buddies Month

Backpack Buddies is a national program with a very active group here in Douglas County. The charitable, non-profit program is designed to provide non-perishable weekend food to in-need students (Pre-K through 12th grade) to help them achieve better academic success. Suggested contributions are canned tuna, chili, corn, green beans, soup (chicken noodle is a favorite), fruit, and boxed mac and cheese. Cash is always useful to purchase those items most needed and all donations are greatly appreciated. Volunteers to help with packing are needed on the second Monday of the month from 9 a.m. to noon and on Wednesday 9-11 a.m. To learn more about this worthwhile program, please contact Lin Larson, co-founder and executive director at the CV Chamber website: carsonvalleynv.org/list/member/douglas-county-backpack-buddies-program-14509.