Bids sought for Centerville roundabout

Advertisement for bids for a roundabout at the intersection of Highway 88 and Centerville Lane went out on Valentine's Day.

The intersection claimed three lives last year, and a roundabout is being proposed to make it safer.

Nevada Department of Transportation spokeswoman Meg Ragonese said the state is scheduled to review bids and pick a contractor.

"Construction is anticipated to take place through spring and early summer," she said. "For expedited construction, drivers should anticipate an approximately two-week closure of the SR 88 and Centerville Lane intersection during construction, with nearby detour available via Mottsville Lane and Foothill Road."

The approximately 80-foot diameter compact roundabout will be slightly smaller in size than the existing Highway 88 roundabout at County Road.

"Sloping, raised concrete curbing will make up the roundabout's 22-foot round middle island," she said. "Buses and freight and haul trucks will be able to slowly drive over the raised concrete median to travel through the roundabout."

There won't be any landscaping because of the small space in the middle island. Concrete curbing will also be used to define the outside of the roundabout.

"When completed, the posted speed limits on State Route 88 will be reduced to 45 mph approaching the new roundabout, with an advisory speed of 20 mph through the roundabout," she said.

According to the state, the one-way circular intersection in which traffic flows around a center island without stop signs or signals is being installed to enhance traffic safety.

"Because traffic enters and exits through right turns only, the occurrence of severe right-angle crashes in roundabouts is substantially less than in many four-way intersections," she said. "Roundabouts also have the ability to reduce potentially deadly rear-end crashes which can occur at certain traffic lights. In fact, an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety study found that converting 23 specific intersections from traffic signals to roundabouts reduced injury crashes by 80 percent."

The roundabout may be enlarged in the future as the state evaluates purchasing surrounding property to increase its size.

The Centerville intersection was the most dangerous in Douglas County in 2017. On Oct. 18 a Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School basketball player and her great-grandmother were killed in a collision.

A Carson City woman died on Jan. 13, 2017, from injuries she received on Dec. 29, 2016.

Centerville Lane is one of five routes used by commuters from the Gardnerville Ranchos, and one of only two not to have a traffic signal.

Ragonese said that about 8,200 trips are made at that intersection every day.

According to the state, there have been 62 crashes at the intersection between Sept. 1, 2006 and the same date in 2016.

In all six people have been killed at the intersection since 2008.