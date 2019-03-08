Biblical hope is the only way for us to believe

Scripture: 2 Timothy 3:16-17

I don't know how other people feel sometimes, but sometimes I feel like just throwing in the towel. At times I just get tired of listening to the rest of the world and want to dwell on my thoughts and just sort of tune people out of my life. I don't guess you've ever thought that way, or have you? Jesus felt that way at times and got away from the multitudes that were following him by going up into the mountains and praying and strengthening his spirit. I want to quote a scripture from Ps. 33:18-19 "Behold, the eye of the Lord is upon them that fear him, upon them that hope in his mercy: To deliver their souls from death, and to keep them alive in famine."

Living without a hope of any kind seems odd to me, but living without biblical hope would be a complete disaster in my life. Even when I get tired, physically and spiritually I still contain in myself through Christ, a hope for the future that lifts me up again, again, and again. The very foundation that my hope is based on and derives from the nature of God, of Jesus Christ and of God's Word.

The revelation of the new covenant in Jesus Christ provides even more reason for confident hope in God. God's word alone will inspire every hope and need that I will ever have.

2 Timothy 3:16-17 "All scripture is given by inspiration of God and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness: That the man of God may be perfect, thoroughly furnished unto all good works."

Instead of quitting or throwing in the towel there is hope for all of us. There is nothing behind us to go back to, it all lies ahead in the arms of a loving father. Jesus Christ himself taught that Scripture is the inspired Word of God and also affirmed that all he said, he received from the father and is true.

He further spoke of revelation that was to come from the Holy Spirit through the apostles. The Holy Scriptures and God's infallible, true witness to his saving activity for humankind in Christ Jesus.

Amen

Pastor Ron Carter of Topaz Community Open Bible Church is a member of the Carson Valley Ministers' Association.