Best of Carson Valley luncheon draws 250

More than 250 people turned out for the Best of Carson Valley luncheon, sponsored by The Record-Courier.

R-C Publisher Mick Raher and Business Development Manager Jess Rackley handed out more than 100 awards.

Associated Publisher Tara Addeo attended live via the Internet from Texas holding her granddaughter.

More than 115,000 votes were cast in the annual survey of the Valley's finest businesses.

The sold-out luncheon was conducted at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden. It was the fifth Best Of Luncheon.

Begun in 1995, Friday's event was the 24th year The Record-Courier has conducted the survey.