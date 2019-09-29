Bently welcomes home deployed airman

The motto for the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron translates to “rise out of the sands,” U.S. Air National Guard Capt. Jonathan Buescher told a group of his colleagues on Thursday.

Buescher returned from a six-month deployment to the Middle East earlier this month and was being honored by Baker Hughes’ Bently Nevada employees for his service.

That motto might also apply to the company itself, which was founded by Minden industrialist Don Bently six decades ago.

Buescher, a Bently employee, his wife Trish and daughter Abby, 4 attended Thursday’s ceremony with CEO Terry Knight.

He presented Knight with a flag flown on an RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft.

The flag was awarded to Bently Nevada in honor of their support for reserve and guard members.

Buescher is a mechanical engineer who has served with the Nevada Air Guard for a decade and worked for Bently nearly as long.

“I use many of the leadership and engineering skills from the military in my civilian job and vice versa,” Buescher said. “In the Guard I am a civil engineer officer, similar to what a construction project manager is in the civilian world. I feel very grateful for the unique military opportunities to serve my local community and country abroad.”

He said the Six Sigma green belt certification he’d achieved just days before he left on deployment was called on when he was overseas for a “mini-green-belt project.”

Knight spoke at the Douglas County Business Council’s Critical Issues Conference on Thursday morning.

He said the company is Nevada’s largest exporter, with 70 percent of its business overseas. Aramco is one of the company’s largest customers.