Bently Ranch Butcher Shop opened in February in the former Bently Biofuels Outpost retail store on Buckeye Road.

The shop is open 1-6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. It is closed on Sunday and Monday.

It is located at 1350 Buckeye Road in Minden.

Bently Ranch produces grass fed beef that is on sale at the store, or online at https://store.bentlyranch.com

For more information, call 775-782-6328.