Bently Heritage project estimated at $100 million

While Minden residents will be able to enjoy the spirits produced by the Bently Heritage distillery, operators anticipate most of their sales will be out of state.

By 2022, the Bently distillery is predicted to have $4.8 million in annual sales with 68 percent of that exported out of Nevada, according to information provided to the Governor's Office of Economic Development.

Bently expects its whiskey distillery, warehouse, offices, public tasting room and store will open sometime this year.

Restoring the Minden Mill and the Butter Factory was a $100 million project with $4.2 million investment for an expansion.

In its first two years of operation, 17 full-time workers will be employed at the plant with another half-dozen jobs added when the expansion occurs.

Douglas County commissioners on Thursday were asked to approve a letter of support to the governor backing a request for economic incentives for the Bently project.

According to Andrew Haskins, Bently is applying for abatement of sales and use taxes, personal property taxes and modified business taxes.

County Economic Vitality Manager Lisa Granahan said the personal property tax abatement would be the only thing with an affect on county revenues. That's calculated at $115,059 over the next decade.

The final determination on that amount would be made by the Nevada Department of Taxation.

"The recent public interest in craft distilling and historical tourism is anticipated to create a hub of activity in downtown Minden," Haskin said in a letter to the county. "This hub is expected to draw visitors from the Tahoe Basin and beyond, which will bring additional revenues to local retailers, lodging and dining establishments."

Purchase of equipment for the Bently Heritage Distillery contributed to $15.4 million in taxable sales in the beverage and tobacco product manufacturing sector during March, a 14,355-percent increase over the previous year.