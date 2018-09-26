Bently headlines critical issues conference

The man who's responsible for remaking the landscape of Minden will speak at today's Critical Issues Conference.

Christopher Bently, who renovated the Minden Bank Building and is turning the former Minden Flour Mill and Butter Manufacturing Building into a distillery, is the announced speaker at the sold-out conference.

An estimated $100 million worth of work has been done on the Bently Heritage site since 2015.

By 2022, the Bently distillery is predicted to have $4.8 million in annual sales with 68 percent of that exported out of Nevada, according to information provided to the Governor's Office of Economic Development.

Built in 1906 in conjunction with the extension of the V&T Railway and the founding of the town of Minden, the mill appears on the National Registry of Historic Places.

The company's products will include premium spirits such as whiskey, gin, and vodka from locally grown grains, and botanicals, according to the state. The company grows and harvests winter rye, wheat, and barley, which is malted in-house on the company's malting floor.

The project will be the second in Minden to achieve LEED Gold certification, after the Minden Bank Building.

The conference is the Business Council of Douglas County's hallmark event is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carson Valley Inn Ballroom in Minden.

Also on tap for today's conference is Starbucks Coffee Co. Director of Distribution Todd McCullough and Adams Hub's Kevin Lyons.

Lifetime achievement awards will be presented to Sheriff Ron Perini, East Fork Justice of the Peace Tom Perkins and County Commissioner Nancy McDermid.

Pierini began his career in law enforcement in 1973, and came to Douglas County as sheriff in 1976. He was appointed to replace Sheriff Jerry Maple in 1997 and was first elected in his own right in 1997.

By the end of his term on Dec. 31, 2018, he would have spent 21 years as sheriff and 45 years in law enforcement.

McDermid is only the third person and the first woman to have termed out as a county commissioner. She was elected in 2006 after serving on the Douglas County Planning Commission.

Perkins will have served eight years on the East Fork bench when he retires at the end of the year. Perkins has also served with the Douglas County District Attorney's Office and as a defense attorney.