 Bently expects full house | RecordCourier.com

Bently expects full house

Staff Reports
Rob Galloway

Bottles of Bently Heritage spirits on display at the distillery on Wednesday.

The operators of the Bently Heritage Distillery Tasting Room are expecting to draw a full house when they open for business today.

Reservations are being required for tours of the historic former Minden Mill and creamery, which has completed a four-year renovation.

Tours will be offered by reservation system at bentlyheritage.com.

The cost of a tour is $20; tastings are $10. The tasting room hours of operation will be 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays. Tours will generally run 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Three spirits are included in the first Bently Heritage release: Source One Single Estate Vodka, Source One Vodka Rested in Oak Sherry Casks, and Juniper Grove American Dry Gin. All products are sold in 750ml bottles for between $32 and $40.

The spirits are made from grains grown on Bently Ranch.