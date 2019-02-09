Bently expects full house

The operators of the Bently Heritage Distillery Tasting Room are expecting to draw a full house when they open for business today.

Reservations are being required for tours of the historic former Minden Mill and creamery, which has completed a four-year renovation.

Tours will be offered by reservation system at bentlyheritage.com.

The cost of a tour is $20; tastings are $10. The tasting room hours of operation will be 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays. Tours will generally run 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Three spirits are included in the first Bently Heritage release: Source One Single Estate Vodka, Source One Vodka Rested in Oak Sherry Casks, and Juniper Grove American Dry Gin. All products are sold in 750ml bottles for between $32 and $40.

The spirits are made from grains grown on Bently Ranch.