Bedbugs continue to be a concern

The old story is that someone trying to smoke bedbugs out of a mattress set the 1910 blaze that claimed much of Genoa, including the original Mormon fort and the courthouse.

Getting rid of bedbugs as a concern is not limited to the bad old days.

As the number of families in Nevada being affected by bedbugs continues to increase, the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension will offer a free program Feb. 21, aimed at providing the most recent research-based information on prevention, detection and control measures.

The program will include discussion on school, hospital, hotel and restaurant control measures; detection, inspection and monitoring strategies; and Nevada pesticide regulations. Those responsible for bedbug prevention, detection and control should attend, including school leaders, public housing managers, health and hospital professionals, child care operators, senior center directors, government officials, and pesticide applicators.

The program will be presented 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Douglas County University of Nevada Cooperative Extension office, 1325 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville

"Bedbugs are hitchhikers. Those who work with the public should monitor their workplaces regularly," said Lisa K. Taylor, University of Nevada Reno assistant professor and Extension educator in Lander County. "Without monitoring and appropriate control measures in place, they spread very rapidly."

Joy Newton, University of Nevada Cooperative Extension entomologist and Extension educator in Lyon County, secured a three-year U.S. Department of Agriculture grant to fund the program and to be able to offer it free of charge. Newton serves on the Western Region Bedbug Working Group, a group of professionals who collaborate in research and Extension to share science-based education for the management of bedbugs.

Pesticide applicators who attend the program can also obtain Continuing Education Units (CEUs) free of charge. To register and view the complete agenda, go to https://2018bedbugworkshop.eventbrite.com. For more information, contact Joy Newton newtonj@unce.unr.edu at 775-463-6541.