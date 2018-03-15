Bed and breakfast draws neighbor protest

A proposal to host a bed and breakfast at a Foothill ranch drew more concern than converting 19 acres south of Gardnerville to multi-family residential.

William and Cindy Arvayo were seeking a special use permit for a two-bedroom bed and breakfast at 123 Tambourine Ranch Road.

The Arvayos have an accessory dwelling they said they would like to use for paying overnight guests.

Neighbors asked planning commissioners to deny the request.

Neighbors asked planning commissioners to deny the request, saying the covenants, codes and restrictions prevented a commercial activity on the property. Recommended Stories For You

Neighbor Jon Yip said he was concerned that it would affect the use of his property.

"What we're talking about here is a business," he said.

Douglas County code doesn't permit vacation home rentals outside of Tahoe Township. But beds and breakfasts are permitted in the 2-acre residential zone. The property is 5.13 acres in size.

Rooms may not be rented for more than 21 consecutive days to any single guest.

The request is the third one heard by the planning commission over the last two years.

Deputy District Attorney Mary Ann Martin said the county commission is expected to take up whether to expand the use of vacation home rentals into East Fork.

Martin said enforcing any CC&Rs prohibiting businesses requires neighbors to take private action.

Planning commissioners approved the request 6-1, with Stacy Noyes voting against.

Meanwhile, no one spoke in opposition to two multi-family residential projects.

As many as 300 new Gardnerville apartments could be built in connection with a zoning map on property owned by Smith Valley rancher Butch Peri.

Peri received a master plan amendment in September on the 19-acre property located northwest of Pine Nut Court and Muller Parkway east of the big roundabout.

Under the multi-family residential zoning, the minimum number of units per acre is six. The property is currently zoned agricultural, but was designated a receiving area. With the master plan change, Peri won't have to seek transferred development rights to build.

According to the master plan, the Minden-Gardnerville area is the most urbanized community in Carson Valley.

The apartments are not far from a roundabout and the Gardnerville Walmart.

It would be served by the Gardnerville Water Co. and the Minden-Gardnerville Sanitation District.

When staff recommended approval of the multi-family zoning last year, there were less than 20 acres of vacant land zoned for apartments.

Another multi-family zoning request in Minden was approved planning commissioners on Tuesday. That lot would house three to five apartments.