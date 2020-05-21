Bears not above doing take-out…from the trash

LIVING IN BEAR COUNTRY

The following are tips for safe-guarding homes, long-term rentals, vacation home rentals or timeshares (if permitted by the property owner):

■ Never feed wildlife. This encourages unnatural and harmful foraging behavior.

■ Store all garbage in and properly close bear-resistant garbage containers, preferably bear boxes. Inquire with local refuse companies about new bear box incentives and payment programs. Visit http://www.southtahoerefuse.com/Bear-Aware.html and/or http://www.ndow.org/Nevada_Wildlife/Bear_Logic/ for more information.

■ Never leave groceries, animal feed, or anything scented in vehicles. Bears can open vehicle doors and they may cause damage trying to gain entrance if there are scented items inside.

■ Keep barbecue grills clean and stored in a garage or shed when not in use.

■ Keep doors and windows closed and locked when the home is unoccupied.

■ Vegetable gardens, compost piles, orchards and chickens may attract bears. Use electric fences to keep bears out where allowed. Refrain from hanging bird feeders.

■ If neighborhoods experience bear activity, consider using electric doormats and/or electric fencing on windows and/or doors where allowed. Electrified windows and doors should have signs posted for safety and to alert the public and emergency personnel. Contact local vendors and installers for appropriate products and instructions and/or visit http://www.ndow.org/Nevada_Wildlife/Bear_Logic/ for more information.

■ If a bear enters your home when you are present, keep out of its way and do not block its escape route.

Tips for safe-guarding campsites against bear encounters:

■ Never feed wildlife.

■ Always store food (including pet food), drinks, toiletries, coolers, cleaned grills, cleaned dishes, cleaning products, and all other scented items in the bear-resistant containers (storage lockers/bear boxes) provided at campsites. New bear resistant coolers that come equipped with padlock devices should always be locked to meet bear resistant requirements.

■ Clean the barbecue grill after each use and store properly.

■ Always place garbage in bear-resistant dumpsters in campgrounds or in bear-resistant containers at campsites (storage lockers/bear boxes), and close and lock after each use.

■ Never leave food or scented items unattended in campsites, tents, or vehicles. Bears can open vehicle doors and they may cause damage trying to gain entrance if there are scented items inside.

■ Never leave garbage at campsites.

Tips for hikers and backpackers:

■ Hike in groups and keep an eye on small children.

■ Keep dogs on leash. Off-leash dogs can provoke bears to respond defensively.

■ Watch for signs of bears, such as bear scat along trails or claw marks on trees. Stay alert. Make noise while on trails so that bears know you are there and can avoid you.

■ Never approach bears or cubs. Always, keep a safe social distance and never get between a sow and her cubs.

■ Store food in bear-resistant food storage canisters while recreating in the backcountry.