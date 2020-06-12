Bear tours edge of Gardnerville, Minden

A black bear drew some attention as he wandered the streets of Gardnerville and Minden on Friday morning.

He finally took refuge in a tree behind an address behind a home on Wildrose in Minden.

Douglas County deputies located the bear after he was reported 8:40 a.m. near Hussman Avenue and Cottonwood.

The Nevada Department of Wildlife was called to deal with the bear, who had a tag on his ear, but deputies were hopeful he would come down out of the tree on his own and head out into the fields to the south.

This is the second bear sighting in Carson Valley in two weeks, with a woman taking photos of a bear on her Ruhenstroth property.

The state put out its bear sighting sign on Riverview at the entrance of the Gardnerville Ranchos.

While more common near the mountains, bears have been sighted most places in Carson Valley over the years.

In 2007, an increase in bear sightings led Douglas County to be the first jurisdiction to extend an ordinance regarding bears and trash outside of the Lake Tahoe Basin.