Bartlett promoted by City National

City National Bank promoted Kim Bartlett to senior relationship manager for Northern Nevada with responsibilities in Carson City, Minden and Reno. Bartlett will spend a few days each week in the branches in each of these markets.

Bartlett, a 30-year veteran of the banking industry in Northern Nevada, joined City National in 2007 as a branch manager of its Reno branch. Prior to joining City National, she worked for Bank of the West as a financial sales officer.

In her new position, Bartlett will be responsible for developing and managing new and existing client relationships through referral and calling efforts. She will continue to work closely with other areas of the bank, such as private and commercial banking, and will network through various civic and trade organizations to generate new business opportunities and to promote City National's brand and value proposition.