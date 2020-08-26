Ballots to be mailed out Sept. 24

Election officials expect to mail out ballots to every active voter in Douglas County in less than a month.

While early voting doesn’t start until Oct. 17, residents will be able to mail in their ballot well before then to ensure their vote is counted.

Ballots will go out in the mail on Sept. 24 and are typically received by voters within two days.

Anyone who received a ballot in May will likely receive one in September.

Ballots may either be mailed back to the Clerk’s Office or dropped off in person. Ballots must be postmarked by Election Day.

In addition polling places will be open both for early voting and in-person voting on Election Day.

In recognition of the earlier date, a town hall debate has been moved forward to Sept. 23.

Four polling places will be open across Douglas County for the Nov. 3 General Election.

The Douglas County Clerk-Treasurer’s Office will have voting booths at the Douglas County Community Center, the Washoe Tribe Community Center, the Kahle Community Center and the Topaz Ranch Estates Community Center on Election Day.

Early voting is expected to start 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 17 and 24 at the Douglas County Community Center in Gardnerville.

Early in-person voting at the community center, located at 1329 Waterloo Lane, will continue 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 19-23 and Oct. 26-30. An election tent at the Douglas County Courthouse in Minden will be open for voters to request a mailed ballot or pick up a replacement ballot. Voters may also drop off ballots at the tent and at polling locations instead of mailing them.

Official ballots will be mailed out to every active voter in Douglas County. As of July 31, there were 36,015 active voters in the county. The 5,625 inactive voters may confirm their registration by visiting govotedouglas.com.