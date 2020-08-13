Backyard gardening topic of program
Individuals wanting a deeper understanding of the science behind backyard gardening in Northern Nevada are invited to attend University of Nevada, Reno Extension’s virtual Home Horticulture Certificate Program, provided by Extension’s Master Gardeners in Washoe County. Participants will learn from Extension faculty and staff, and from experienced horticulturalists.
“This series has been designed for homeowners looking to advance their horticulture knowledge,” said Washoe County Master Gardener Coordinator Rachel McClure, who helped coordinate the series. “The classes cover the basics of homeowner needs for gardening.”
Classes will take place on Zoom from 1-4 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays Aug. 18-Sept. 17.
Topics include:
Aug. 18: Lay of the Land & Plants of the Nevada Landscape
Aug. 20: Native Plants
Aug. 25: Water Efficiency in the Landscape
Aug. 27: Turf & Landscape Grasses
Sept. 1: Gardening in Nevada’s Soils
Sept. 3: Potting Media & Container Gardening
Sept. 8: Critters & Nuisance Pests
Sept. 10: Integrated Pest Management & Lower Risk Pest Control
Sept. 15: Testing for Home Horticulture
The cost is $135 and includes course materials, supplies and technology fees. Space is limited. Preregister before Aug. 11 online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2020-washoe-county-master-gardener-home-horticulture-certificate-registration-115938082927?aff=affiliate1 or by emailing McClure at rmcclure@unr.edu.