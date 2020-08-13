Backyard gardening topic of program

Gardnerville resident Sue Dargusch with a big squash she grew this summer.

Special to The R-C

Individuals wanting a deeper understanding of the science behind backyard gardening in Northern Nevada are invited to attend University of Nevada, Reno Extension’s virtual Home Horticulture Certificate Program, provided by Extension’s Master Gardeners in Washoe County. Participants will learn from Extension faculty and staff, and from experienced horticulturalists.

“This series has been designed for homeowners looking to advance their horticulture knowledge,” said Washoe County Master Gardener Coordinator Rachel McClure, who helped coordinate the series. “The classes cover the basics of homeowner needs for gardening.”

Classes will take place on Zoom from 1-4 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays Aug. 18-Sept. 17.

Topics include:

Aug. 18: Lay of the Land & Plants of the Nevada Landscape

Aug. 20: Native Plants

Aug. 25: Water Efficiency in the Landscape

Aug. 27: Turf & Landscape Grasses

Sept. 1: Gardening in Nevada’s Soils

Sept. 3: Potting Media & Container Gardening

Sept. 8: Critters & Nuisance Pests

Sept. 10: Integrated Pest Management & Lower Risk Pest Control

Sept. 15: Testing for Home Horticulture

The cost is $135 and includes course materials, supplies and technology fees. Space is limited. Preregister before Aug. 11 online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2020-washoe-county-master-gardener-home-horticulture-certificate-registration-115938082927?aff=affiliate1 or by emailing McClure at rmcclure@unr.edu.