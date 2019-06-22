Backpack Buddies enters its 10th year

The Douglas County Backpack Buddies Program a community based charitable organization. Now in its 10th year, it continues to provide weekend food to homeless and in-need students in Douglas County. During the school year participating students receive a food bag (ranging from 10- to 12-pounds) of non-perishable food for seven meals over the weekend. Backpacks are distributed to participating students each Friday so that they have adequate and nourishing food over the weekend. The Backpack Buddies Program has been shown to help prepare students to learn on Monday and results in better test scores, improved reading and math skills, a decrease in behavior problems, and an increase in attendance. The program continues throughout the summer at several locations throughout Douglas County for any student in need—no questions asked. So, if you know of a student in Douglas County in need, don’t be afraid to reach out to Backpack Buddies.

The program is dependent on monetary and food donations from the community. Adult volunteers also are needed to help package the food. On second Mondays of the month from 9 a.m. to noon and 9-11 a.m. Wednesdays to help pack the food.

Recently, the program relocated and expanded when it moved into the former Carson Valley Community Food Closet on Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville. The move took place over a two-week period in May and involved the transporting of over 10,000 pounds of food and warehouse/office equipment. Backpack Buddies extends their deepest thanks to those businesses who donated products and services. They include: Miles Construction, Bill Miles, Carson City, Rite Aid, Gardnerville, Industrial Coating, Carson City, Kelly Moore, Carson City, Lowes, Carson City, St. Gall Catholic Church, Home Depot, South Carson City, Grocery Outlet, Gardnerville, Meeks Lumber & Hardware, Gardnerville, Food Bank of Northern Nevada, Carson Valley Community Food Closet, Family Support Council, Brent Slobe (their painter) and Backpack Buddies Wednesday Volunteers and their spouses. Also, thanks go out to the members of POBOB Motorcycle Club, and Arcane Motorcycle Club for providing the muscle and endurance, “doing all the heavy lifting.”

Ready to go? Call them at 267-6737 or check out their website backpackbuddiesnv.org/bb/

