Backpack Buddies director Elks Citizen of the Year

Backpack Buddies Program Executive Director Linda "Lin" Larson was named Tahoe Douglas Elks Citizen of the Year.

Citing Larson's extensive background of service to Douglas County's youth, the Elks presented her with the award at their annual diner on Feb. 23 at the lodge in the Gardnerville Ranchos.

"Under her guidance and supervision, a weekly corps of like-minded people receives and sort food items to fill packs to be delivered at 11 Douglas County Schools," organizers said. "Backpack Buddies has provided meals to more tha 300 students each week. The organization is a community non-profit designed to provide non-perishable weekend food to in-need students (Pre-K through 12) to help them achieve academic success, improved behavior and better attendance."

Each year, Elks Lodges throughout the country honor a person who contributed to improving their local community, shown leadership in the community and is recognized as being an all-around good citizen.

"The Lodge was privileged to have honored this volunteer for her exceptional service to our community," Elks said.

Established in 2009, works with a variety of community organizations including, but not limited to, the Carson Valley Community Food Closet, the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, the Family Support Council and the Minden Rotary Club Foundation as well as merchants, churches and individuals throughout Douglas County who provide food items, coordinate food drives and provide financial support.