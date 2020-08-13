Baby born in Gardnerville parking lot

Douglas County 911 Emergency Communication Specialist Edward Seeley talked a father through a birth in a Gardnerville bank parking lot.

Douglas County 911 Services

A baby was born in the parking lot of the Gardnerville Chase Bank on Wednesday afternoon.

The call came at around 3:50 p.m. for the location next to Lampe Avenue.

Douglas County 911 Emergency Communication Specialist Edward Seeley talked the father to be through the birthing process while deputies and East Fork medics were en route.

By the time they arrived, there was a healthy baby boy named Conner.

Mother and child were taken to Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center for a routine exam.

It has been just over seven years since a woman gave birth to a child in the bathroom of the Minden Subway.

The boy was born July 26, 2013, where the woman was helped by the restaurant’s employees, who lined the floor with sandwich wrappers and trash bags.

That birth made national news.