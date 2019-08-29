B-17 at Minden-Tahoe Airport Sept. 3-8

The World War II B-17 bomber Sentimental Journey will be at Minden-Tahoe Airport Sept. 3-8 for rides and tours.

The “Sentimental Journey” was built in 1944 and is one of only 10 B-17Gs that is still flying. This high-flying, long-range bomber was nicknamed the “Flying Fortress” due to its ability to suffer extensive battle damage and still return home. Today, the “Sentimental Journey” is maintained in tip-top condition and has been featured in numerous Hollywood films. This B-17 delivers a one-of-a-kind experience where spectators have the opportunity to climb aboard and soak in the breathtaking stories of courage and service by Americans during one of the most important periods in U.S. history. The public can even purchase tickets for an opportunity to fly aboard the “Sentimental Journey.”

Dates and times for the Flying Legends of Victory Tour at the Tahoe-Minden Airport are:

Tours: 2-6 p.m. Monday, Friday and Sunday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday

Rides: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday-Sunday.

Tickets are $850 for the bombardier seat and $425 for the gunner and radio room seats.

For information about the Flying Legends of Victory Tour, including tours and flight seats, visit Flying LegendsTour.com.