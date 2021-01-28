Avalanche knocks CalTrans snowplow into Walker River

Highway 395 south of Douglas County is closed to Bridgeport.

California Department of Transportation

A CalTrans driver received minor injuries after his snowplow was knocked into the Walker River near Sonora Junction just after midnight Thursday.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident was reported around 12:48 a.m.

“One of our crew members was in a 4-yard truck plowing in Walker Canyon when an avalanche hit his vehicle pushing it into the Walker River,” CalTrans District 9 Public Information Officer Christine Kandler said Thursday morning. “He sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.”

Knadler said the avalanche was one of several to have occurred in the canyon.

Highway 395 is closed while CalTrans assesses the damage. Because snow is continuing to fall and the danger of continued avalanches authorities are waiting until the weather clears a bit before attempting to evaluate the issue.

According to the CHP, the driver had a possible broken wrist, but medics had trouble reaching him because a second avalanche trapped the crew.

The closure of Highway 395 resulted in trucks being diverted onto Highway 208 at Holbrook Junction and then onto Highway 338 in Smith Valley to Bridgeport.

A semi was reportedly stuck at Jack Wright Pass on Highway 208 in Douglas County blocking the travel lanes, according to nvroads.com.

A second semi reported stuck on Highway 338 had been cleared.