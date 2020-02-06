Autism Fair seeking vendors

Douglas County’s very first Autism Resource Fair is being organized by Family Support Council, Melissa Blosser and Bailey Gumm. Blosser is a Family Support Council Board Member and mother to a son on the Autism Spectrum.

Gumm is a Douglas County resident and sibling to a brother on the Autism Spectrum.

The pair have joined together in collaboration with Family Support Council to facilitate the event. This event will provide parents, caretakers and those on the Spectrum an opportunity to connect with available Autism resources and providers in the Northern Nevada region. The fair will be held in the Douglas County Community and Senior Center 1- 4 p.m. April 4. Right now the team is actively seeking participation.

The purpose of the Autism resource fair will be to provide a forum in which families affected by autism can access the resources of state, county, and local organizations. Participating groups could include:

■ Medical professionals

■ Therapists

■ Advocates

■ Therapy dogs

■ First Responders

■ Service clubs

■ State services

■ Information regarding legal Guardianship

■ Recreation

“As a mother of a son on the Autism Spectrum,I understand what it can be like to navigate the system and try to obtain support services. As a sibling of a brother on the spectrum growing up in Douglas County, Bailey has also seen the challenges facing our community for those with Autism Spectrum Disorder. We felt it was important to join together with Family Support Council to further help and support those affected by autism in Douglas County, providing a one stop shop to accessing resources, raising awareness and educating the public about what services are offered here locally,” said Blosser.

This is the first Autism Resource Fair to be organized in Douglas County and the team is hoping to make it a success. The team has already received commitment from various state and local agencies, providers and Douglas County first responders. Booth spaces will be 10×10 and free of charge. The event will also include a sensory station for kids, a photo opportunity with a special Douglas County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and swag bags. Registration is open to all vendors and anything which may support those on the Autism Spectrum.

Please email Blosser at blosser@familysupport.org or contact Family Support Council direct at (775) 782-8692 if you are interested in participating. Please notify the team no later than March 1.