Authors gather at Douglas Library

The Douglas County Public Library is hosting a Local Author Gathering at the Minden Library on May 14 from 4-6 p.m.

Meet and chat with local authors as they sell and sign their books. Mike White will be featured alongside authors David and Gayle Woodruff; Lin Wilder; M.C. Behm; Ron Walker; Jay Crowley; Sandie La Nae; Shannon Kaper; Karen Dustman; and Amanda Dykes. This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Douglas County Public Library.

The Minden Library is located at 1625 Library Lane.

Connect with the Douglas County Public Library on Facebook and Twitter, library.douglascountynv.gov, or call 775-782-9841.