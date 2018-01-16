Authorities identify man burned in hash oil extraction fire

Authorities have released the identity of a man who was injured during a fire at the Crestmore Village Apartments on Sunday.

Adam Fitzgerald-Wermes, 22, was injured in the fire and transported to Renown Regional Medical Center with third-degree burns to his arms and face.

Investigators believe Fitzgerald-Wermes was making hash oil from marijuana.

Douglas County Sheriff's investigators will submit the case to the District Attorney's Office for prosecution on unlawful extraction of concentrated cannabis, a category C felony.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Sgt. Bernadette Smith said deputies and East Fork firefighters responded to a report of a person on fire at 2:40 p.m. Sunday.

When emergency personnel arrived they located an extinguished fire in a dishwasher and Fitzgerald-Wermes with burns.

Recommended Stories For You

"It was determined that the fire originated from an illicit butane hash oil extraction process, where highly potent THC is extracted with butane," Smith said. "The process is very volatile and highly likely to cause an explosion.

The scene was deemed safe and criminal charges are pending. The investigation is ongoing."

Fitzgerald-Wermes has a history of marijuana use, and in 2014 collected so many citations he was facing a felony in Douglas County District Court in 2014.

In a Tuesday post to his Facebook page, Fitzgerald-Wermes told friends in response to the claim he set himself on fire that he made a mistake.